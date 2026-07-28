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Apple becomes second company in history to surpass $5 trillion market cap

Apple becomes second company in history to surpass $5 trillion market cap

Nvidia surpasses $5 trillion mark for first time in October 2025

Jul 28, 2026 23:19 48

Apple becomes second company in history to surpass $5 trillion market cap - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

American technology giant Apple has become the second company in history to surpass the $5 trillion mark in market cap.

At the start of trading on July 28, the company's share price rose to $342.89, allowing it to surpass the $5 trillion mark. Apple's share price has since fallen, leaving its market cap at $4.94 trillion. Apple remains the largest company in the S&P 500 index.

Nvidia surpassed the $5 trillion mark in market cap for the first time in October 2025. The company is valued at $4.75 billion.