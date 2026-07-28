Radev discussed with Axon the possibilities for the production of high-tech products in the field of defense and security

Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed the possibilities for a partnership with Axon for the production of high-tech products in the field of defense and security. The Prime Minister held a meeting at the Council of Ministers with Nathan Sawtell, Senior Vice President “Global Trade Programs and Partnerships“. Axon is a manufacturer of high-tech defense products, such as electroshock devices, body cameras, drone and anti-drone systems, and expresses its interest in expanding its production capacity in cooperation with Bulgarian companies.

The unstable global security environment and the continuous development of AI and technologies require the highest level of preparation for new challenges, especially in the field of defense and national security. Bulgaria has the capacity to produce drones and anti-drone systems and is actively seeking opportunities for both its enhancement and its development, through state-of-the-art high-tech solutions, the Prime Minister emphasized.

Axon is a company with a history in Europe that sees Bulgaria as a reliable partner that provides excellent investment opportunities, it became clear from the words of Soutel.

Defense is a key sector for Europe at the moment. During the meeting, it was emphasized that the capabilities of Bulgarian enterprises, as well as our country's excellent partnership with the EU and NATO, are leading prerequisites for Bulgaria to unlock its potential and develop its defense industry.