Saab Delivers GlobalEye Aircraft to Middle East

Swedish defense industry company Saab has received an order for two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control systems from a country in the Middle East. The company announced this in a press release.

The order is worth 10.1 billion kronor (1.04 billion USD). Deliveries are planned for 2030.

The announcement also states that due to the specific nature of the industry, the circumstances surrounding the customer and the interests of national security, no further information will be provided about this order or the customer.