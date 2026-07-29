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Houthis may impose a fee for passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Houthis may impose a fee for passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Yemeni Houthis intend to increase pressure on the United States

Jul 29, 2026 15:11 40

Houthis may impose a fee for passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Yemeni Houthis are considering imposing fees on commercial ships passing through the southern part of the Red Sea, Reuters reported, citing sources in the region.

The Houthis plan to impose a fee on most ships passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea. The agency's sources did not provide a specific timeframe. They claim that the Houthis intend to increase pressure on the United States. Chinese ships will be exempt from the fees.