Bucharest wants to resume the AGRI gas pipeline project

Romania has proposed to Turkmenistan to resume the AGRI (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania Interconnector) gas pipeline project to supply Caspian natural gas to the European market. This was reported by the International Information Center of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography.

According to the center, a meeting was held in the Romanian capital between Mihai Daraban, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, and Anamamet Anayev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Bucharest. During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the energy sector and strengthening transport and logistics links between the ports of Constanta and Turkmenbashi.

Daraban, in particular, advocated the resumption of the AGRI project, which aims to deliver Caspian natural gas to the European market through the Azerbaijan and Georgia transport corridor and the BRUA (Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria) gas pipeline.

The AGRI gas pipeline project began in 2010. It is currently frozen.