Over 70% of Americans believe big tech companies have too much power

Over 70% of Americans believe that big tech companies and their executives have too much power, Axios reports, citing a YouGov poll.

According to the poll, Americans are not only concerned about the widespread influence of big tech companies, but also approve of government regulation of their activities. The survey of 1,275 people found that 68% of Americans support using existing antitrust laws by state and federal agencies against tech companies, while 3% are opposed. In addition, 90% of respondents are concerned about how big corporations collect and use personal data. 72% say they have used artificial intelligence in the past three months, while less than 20% of respondents trust large companies to manage the development and growth of AI.

“Americans have made it clear that they like what technology can do, but are deeply concerned about the power that a few corporations have over them,“ said Harry Godfrey, executive director of the Small Technology Association, commenting on the survey results.