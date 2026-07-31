US restricts exports of industrial waste

In an effort to protect its strategic raw materials and reduce dependence on foreign markets, Donald Trump signed a key executive order.

The new measure restricts the export of certain types of industrial waste and electronic components (e-waste). The goal is for valuable critical minerals and rare elements found in used batteries and magnets to remain and be recycled in the US. Information about the state strategy was disseminated by the leading economic agency Bloomberg.

Over $800 million in corporate funds for Trump projects

The financial influence of American business on White House policy is reaching historic highs. A major investigation by The Wall Street Journal reveals that American companies and large corporations have donated more than $800 million to support various initiatives and political projects related to Trump since he returned to office. The large-scale donation campaign is sparking serious debates in the US Congress about corporate lobbying and business access to regulatory decision-making.