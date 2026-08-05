China launches campaign against marriage agency fraud

The rapidly developing marriage services market in China is contributing to an increase in the number of marriages. However, the growth of the industry has been accompanied by a surge in criminal offenses in this area, which have caused widespread public outrage.

The joint initiative of five agencies, led by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, will be implemented in 5 stages. The program includes company audits, on-site inspections, strict sanctions against violators, and a review and evaluation of results.

The campaign aims to address seven key market problems, including illegal activity, false advertising, matchmaking fraud, breach of contract, opaque pricing, poor due diligence, and personal data leakage.

For further development of the industry, it is planned to introduce standard contract forms, mandatory verification of client questionnaires, promote self-regulation of the industry, and increase trust in business.

According to the authorities, the enhanced oversight of the industry will be part of a comprehensive state strategy to create a favorable environment for starting families, stimulate the birth rate, and support the country's demographic development.

The news was published on the basis of an information exchange agreement between Fakti.bg and Kazinform