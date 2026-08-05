Tajikistan, Iran and Afghanistan build joint transport corridor

Tajikistan, Iran and Afghanistan are building a joint transport corridor. According to the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan, the agreement was signed in mid-July after a meeting of representatives of the three countries in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

The new corridor will allow the transportation of commercial cargo from Tajikistan and Iran through Afghanistan. The first test shipment is planned for next month. This will allow testing the effectiveness of border, customs and transport procedures, as well as ensuring cooperation between relevant services.

A permanent trilateral working group has been established to implement the project. It will address potential obstacles, monitor the implementation of agreements and prepare proposals for the further development of the route.

In the future, the highway corridor may be extended to other countries in Central Asia and China.

The news was published on the basis of an information exchange agreement between Fakti.bg and Kazinform