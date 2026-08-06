Typhoon shuts down 9 Toyota plants in Japan

Japanese automaker Toyota has decided to suspend operations at 9 of its Japanese plants due to an approaching typhoon, business newspaper Nikkei reported.

This will affect 17 production lines at 9 plants in the country, including those of its subsidiaries. Operations at these plants will be suspended from August 7.

Toyota operates a total of 14 plants with 28 production lines in Japan.

A typhoon, the 13th of the season, is currently approaching southern Japan. It is expected to reach the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa by August 7. Its effects will be felt in the region throughout the weekend. The severe weather has already forced local airlines to cancel approximately 300 flights.