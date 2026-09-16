US President Donald Trump has no plans to introduce strict regulations on artificial intelligence in the near future, despite calls from technology company executives, the New York Post reports.

On September 12, Dario Amodei, CEO of the American company Anthropic, published an article calling for a delay in the development of advanced artificial intelligence models. He noted that by coordinating a delay in the development of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence companies could "buy one to two years of additional time before the models reach critical levels" of development and avoid serious errors in calculations. This prediction was echoed by Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and the richest man on the planet, and Sam Altman, CEO of the major American technology firm OpenAI.

“But the president and his top aides are not planning to introduce a new regulatory regime for artificial intelligence, at least not in the near future“, sources told the New York Post. They said the White House “is worried about national security“ and does not want China to gain an advantage in the field of artificial intelligence.

According to one of the sources of the publication, the US administration may agree to soft restrictions in the form of self-regulation under a “code of conduct“ for the artificial intelligence sector. Artificial intelligence companies may also be required to pay their own electricity and water costs.