Japan is stuck

At least 78% of Japanese people believe that the Japanese economy is not improving, despite experts saying that it is experiencing the longest period of economic expansion in post-war history. This is according to the results of a public opinion poll conducted by NHK.

As Japanese analysts have noted earlier, the current economic expansion will last for 74 consecutive months if the yet-to-be-published statistics for July are positive. This assessment is based on the so-called business activity index, which reflects current economic trends. It is calculated by the government using a set of statistical data. Until now, the longest period of continuous growth was the “Izanami boom“ (February 2002 - October 2007).

However, only 15% of those surveyed believe that the economy is improving. Two percent saw significant improvements, and 13% saw some improvement. At the same time, 78% of respondents did not see immediate signs of improvement.