Poland to fight Ukrainian grain imports in transit

Polish authorities will continue to fight attempts to import Ukrainian grain under the guise of transit amid Kiev's problems with transporting products across the Black Sea. Stefan Krajewski, head of the Polish Ministry of Agriculture, announced this on RMF FM radio.

“We cannot allow a situation like 2023, when Ukrainian grain destabilized the Polish market. We cannot allow a situation in which Ukrainian grain has an advantage over Polish grain, which we want to export“, Krajewski said. He added that Polish authorities are closely monitoring Ukrainian grain supplies from entry to exit. The minister did not answer a question about whether the authorities in Kiev had turned to Warsaw for assistance in the transit of grain due to problems with its transportation across the Black Sea.

In July, the Polish Ministry of Agriculture announced that Warsaw would not lift restrictions imposed in 2023, together with Hungary and Slovakia, on the import of certain agricultural products, including grain, from Ukraine, despite the conclusion of a new trade agreement between Kiev and the EU in 2025.