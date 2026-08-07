How to Buy Google for $3: 7 Small Mistakes That Cost Billions

A missed $1,200 fee opened the patent fortress of the hit drug of the decade. A forgotten server evaporated $440 million in 45 minutes. One letter „s" buried a 124-year-old company. These are the most expensive „trifles" in the history of business.

Major corporate disasters rarely begin with a wrong strategy. Strategic mistakes are visible, discussed on boards, insured. The most expensive failures begin elsewhere — with an unpaid invoice, with a missed checkbox, with swapped fields on a form. Small actions that no one checks a second time because they are too insignificant to be wrong. Here are seven cases where the cost of a mistake has nothing to do with its size.

1. Novo Nordisk: The $1,200 Fee That Toppled a Patent Fortress

Semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — is the world’s second-best-selling drug, with $26 billion in sales in 2024 alone. In 2020, Novo Nordisk’s Canadian patent on the molecule quietly expired. The reason: a missed maintenance fee of about $1,200 Canadian dollars. No one noticed for years until chemist Derek Lowe brought the case to light in the journal Science. The result was irreversible — there was nothing left in the Canadian patent registry to protect the molecule, and by early 2026, generic giants Sandoz and Apotex would be among the world’s top ten pharmaceutical markets. Billions in annual revenue unlocked for the price of a dinner for four.

2. Google: the empire bought for less than $3

In April 2021, millions of Argentines were suddenly left without Google. The reason was not a hacker attack — the domain registration google.com.ar simply expired. Web designer Nicolas Curona did the unthinkable: he entered the official registry, paid about 270 pesos — less than $3 — and completely legally became the owner of the Argentine Google. He held it for hours before the company took it back. It's not the first time this has happened: in 2015, former employee Sanmay Ved bought google.com itself for $12 after breaking into Google Domains. His ownership lasted about a minute, but Google paid him a bounty — $6,006.13, doubled when he donated it to charity.

3. Microsoft: Christmas without Hotmail for $35

Christmas Eve, 1999. Millions of users around the world are unable to access their email. Hotmail and the entire MSN Passport system are down because Microsoft failed to renew the registration of passport.com — the domain through which authentication is performed. The savior doesn't come from Redmond: Michael Cheney, a Linux consultant from Tennessee, sees the problem, opens the registrar's website, and pays the $35 fee out of his own pocket. The service for a half-trillion-dollar company comes to life thanks to a stranger with a credit card. Microsoft sends him a thank-you check for $500. Cheney auctions it off on eBay.

4. Knight Capital: The Server Everyone Forgot

August 1, 2012, 9:30 a.m. Knight Capital — the largest market maker in the U.S. stock market — rolls out new trading code. A technician installs it on seven of its eight servers. An old test piece of code remains on the eighth, and a reused software flag wakes it from the dead. The system begins firing millions of erroneous orders on about 150 stocks. Forty-five minutes later, Knight had lost about $440 million — more than its annual profit. The stock crashed 70 percent, the company survived a few days of systems failure thanks to an emergency rescue consortium, and soon after disappeared, swallowed up by a competitor. No hacker, no crisis, no fraud — one server that was missed during a routine procedure.

5. Taylor & Sons: The letter that killed a 124-year-old company

In 2009, the British business register Companies House recorded that Taylor & Sons Ltd — a Welsh engineering company founded in 1875 with about 250 employees — was in liquidation. But it was Taylor & Son Ltd. that was in liquidation. A single number. A completely different company. The error was corrected in three days, but it was too late: the information had already reached credit insurers and counterparties. Customers canceled contracts, suppliers demanded advance payments, bank credit dried up. Two months later, the real Taylor & Sons did indeed go bankrupt — a self-fulfilling prophecy of one letter. In 2015, the High Court in London found the registry liable in a lawsuit for nearly £9 million.

6. Citibank: Three Checkboxes and $900 Million

August 2020. Citibank, acting as a loan agent for cosmetics giant Revlon, is required to remit a $7.8 million interest payment. The software requires three boxes to be checked. The operator checks one. Instead of the interest, the bank remits the entire principal — nearly $900 million — from its own money. Three people in the “executor — reviewer — approver” chain watch the screen and no one notices. Some of the creditors return the money voluntarily; others refuse, and a federal judge initially rules that they can keep it. It takes two years of litigation before an appeals court reverses the decision and Citi gets its money back — after legal fees, regulatory embarrassment, and a textbook example of what operational risk looks like.

7. Mizuho: 340 million swapped fields

December 8, 2005, Tokyo Stock Exchange, debut of small company J-Com. A trader at Mizuho Securities wants to sell 1 share for 610,000 yen. He enters the opposite: 610,000 shares at 1 yen. The system shows a warning — he closes it out of habit. The order is for 42 times more shares than the company has ever issued, and a software defect on the exchange itself blocks attempts to cancel. The loss: about 40.7 billion yen — over $340 million — in minutes. The scandal is such that it is not the head of Mizuho who resigns, but the president of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, whose system refused to stop the obvious error.

The lesson: because of a nail

The common denominator among the seven cases is not negligence — each of these organizations employs thousands of smart people and has procedures in place to deal with just that. What is common is asymmetry: systems worth billions, in which a $1,200 fee, a checkbox, or a single letter is the only point of failure, not covered by anyone because it is “too small to make a mistake”. The old saying has said it before all auditors: because of a nail the horseshoe fell, because of the horseshoe — the horse, because of the horse — the rider, and because of the rider — the whole kingdom.

More stories about how big and rich companies lose everything — in the book „50+7 business failures"