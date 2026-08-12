Thailand intends to use arguments related to defense cooperation as leverage in trade talks with the US, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.

Bangkok plans to warn the US administration, according to it, that high US tariffs could force it to reduce bilateral military cooperation, including participation in the Cobra Gold exercises. The Thai government intends to include this point in its counter-proposal when bilateral trade talks resume at the end of the month, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Thailand's trade surplus with the US in 2025 was 51.4 billion USD.

The move would be “one of the rare attempts“ the kingdom to leverage its long-standing security partnership with Washington in trade talks, the publication said.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said they could not confirm or verify the speculation. “In any case, the talks are likely to focus on strengthening cooperation,” they said.

In July, Commerce Minister Suphati Suthamphan said Thailand deserved more favorable treatment because of the strategic alliance between the two countries and Thai investment in the United States. The Thai government is seeking to keep the tariff rate at no more than 19 percent, as discussed in the previous agreement. Bangkok has also pledged to speed up legislation banning imports of goods produced using forced labor to address Washington’s concerns.