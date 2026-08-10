After 38 years of interruption, Finland-Sweden train resumes

Trains will resume service between Oulu, Finland, and Haparanda, Sweden, for the first time since 1988, Yle reported.

According to the broadcaster, the train will run between the cities twice daily. The one-way trip will take approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. The restaurant car will not operate due to differences in regulations regarding the sale and serving of food and alcohol in Finland and Sweden.

Earlier, the Norwegian online publication Barents Observer reported that the Finnish government had approved an investment package to modernize key road links and bridges. The first stage included the section between Tornio and Kemi, where plans for the transition to NATO standards are expected to be ready by 2029. According to experts, after Finland and Sweden joined NATO, the issue of gauge has ceased to be purely technical and economic and has become an element of military planning.