Ukrainian steelmaker Zaporizhstal suspends all operations

Ukrainian steelmaker Zaporizhzhia has suspended all operations after a Russian strike on its facilities, parent company Metinvest said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

“The enemy attack damaged power facilities and infrastructure at Metinvest“s Zaporizhzhia plants, as well as main and auxiliary facilities used in the production of coke and blast furnaces,“ the company said in a statement.

“Metinvest“s Zaporizhzhia plants are civilian industrial facilities that employ tens of thousands and produce metallurgical and coke-chemical products,“ it also wrote in the statement quoted by „Ukrainska Pravda“.

Activities at „Zaporozhstal“ have been completely halted. Other production facilities are operating at reduced capacity.

In December 2025, a Russian attack on energy infrastructure completely cut off the power supply to „Zaporozhstal“ and caused an emergency shutdown of production. In January, the plant again halted all production processes after cutting off external power supply following a Russian attack.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that at least six people had been killed in Russian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia.

Yesterday, after Ukrainian strikes, the Russian-occupied parts of the Zaporizhia region were left without electricity. According to local authorities, the strikes destroyed key energy facilities.