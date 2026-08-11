China to beat US in AI race

China and the US are competing fiercely in developing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and China will emerge victorious, economists say.

The US has “colossal computing power and unlimited access to advanced equipment“, but AI development has been hampered by power supply problems and the opposition of 70% of Americans to building data centers near their homes.

China has greater energy resources despite tight export restrictions. “The Chinese government is capable of directing land allocation and building a data center power plant in a matter of months“, they note.