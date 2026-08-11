The wife of Capt. Marin Marinov died 15 months after his death

15 months after the death of Captain Marin Marinov, who died in March 2025 in Gaza, his wife Yana Kostova died. The news of her death was announced by Yana and Marin's daughter, who wrote briefly on social networks: "Mom is now with dad".

"Farewell, Yana. Take our love to the Captain. We remember and will not forget!", wrote her relative, quoted by bTV.

Captain Marinov died at the age of 52 on March 19, 2025, in an airstrike during a UN humanitarian mission in the Gaza Strip, when a building of the international organization was hit by an airstrike.

On April 24, an Israeli army spokesman admitted that a shot from an Israeli tank caused the death of the Bulgarian citizen. The Israeli forces expressed regret for the incident and offered condolences to the family. And Bulgaria demanded compensation.

Captain Marinov was buried with honors in his hometown of Yambol.

"I have no words for this boy, one in 100,000 is born like him", commented Captain Marinov's uncle Angel Stoykov at the time.

Condolences were also expressed at the time by our Foreign Ministry.

„Bulgaria and the world lost a worthy man and a worthy Bulgarian", commented Maria Angelieva, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.