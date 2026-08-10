Ceuta crisis has caused 18 million euros in losses for entrepreneurs

The migrant crisis in Ceuta has caused economic losses for entrepreneurs in the autonomous city estimated at nearly 18 million euros, EFE reports, citing a study prepared by the local Chamber of Commerce.

According to the study, the figure could reach 27.7 million euros by the end of August if the current situation continues. Therefore, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Karim Boulé, called on the authorities to take “decisive and rapid“ measures to prevent further economic damage.

At the end of July, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants reached the autonomous city, swimming and walking, bypassing the breakwater that separates Ceuta from Morocco. Amid the crisis, Madrid decided to deploy the military to help ensure security in the city. According to the Spanish government, approximately 72,000 migrants have entered it, of which approximately 70,000 have already returned to Morocco.