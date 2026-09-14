Rheinmetall Receives €100 Million Order

German defense company Rheinmetall announced that it has received a large order from one of its international customers for 155mm artillery shells.

According to the company's website, the contract is worth no less than €100 million. Rheinmetall claims that production of the shells has already begun and the order is scheduled to be completed in 2027. The order is for a “five-digit number” of shells.

According to the press release, the company is working to expand production capacity to meet the growing demand for 155mm shells.

Rheinmetall is Germany's largest defense company. It is profiting greatly from the conflict in Ukraine. The concern also supplies military equipment, including tanks and ammunition, to Kiev and is building an ammunition production plant in Ukraine.