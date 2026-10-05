Klitschko handed over 5,800 drones to the Third Army Corps

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko visited Ukrainian servicemen of the Kharkiv direction and handed over 5,800 drones of various types to the Third Army Corps. The corps is part of the “Center” group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

„I visited our defenders of the Kharkiv direction. I delivered aid from the Kyiv Municipality. I handed over to the Third Army Corps from the “Center” group of troops to the Armed Forces of Ukraine 5,800 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types“, Klitschko wrote.

According to him, in 2026 Kiev has already handed over to servicemen of various brigades more than 52,000 drones, as well as other necessary equipment. The new delivery is intended for a unit that performs tasks of the Kharkiv direction.

Kiev increases military aid

Klitschko also announced additional funding from the capital's budget. “At the meeting of the Kyiv City Council last week, the deputies decided to allocate another 1.6 billion hryvnia from the capital's budget to support the Security and Defense Forces“, he said.

On October 1, the Kyiv City Council supported the initiative to increase aid to the military and voted on changes to the capital's budget. Klitschko also instructed to find an opportunity to expand funding under the "Defender of Kiev" program.

Separately, the city council has allocated another 375 million Ukrainian hryvnias for payments to mobilized residents of Kiev. The funds are part of the measures with which the capital's municipality supports servicemen and their families.

Sources: UNIAN