Trump sees no need for additional control over artificial intelligence

US President Donald Trump is convinced that additional oversight of artificial intelligence (AI) developments in the United States is not necessary.

“The only oversight or safeguards needed in AI is a strong, intelligent president - with a high IQ, and the United States has plenty of them!“, the American leader wrote in Truth Social.

“The Trump administration has prevented AI developers from doing bad or potentially bad things, like Dario Amodei of Anthropic, who now presents himself as a perfect angel. And we will continue to do so“, the American leader noted. “We already have enormous punitive and regulatory powers over these companies“, the head of the US administration said. He said China cannot be allowed to overtake the US in the AI race.

On September 12, Dario Amodei, CEO of the US company Anthropic, published an article calling for a delay in the development of advanced AI models. He noted that by coordinating the delay in the development of advanced technologies, AI companies could “buy one to two years of extra time before models reach critical levels” of development and avoid serious errors in calculations. This prediction was echoed by Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and the richest man on the planet, and Sam Altman, CEO of the large US technology company OpenAI.