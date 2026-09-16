Here are the new cars Europe will see in a month

Paris is preparing for a real automotive renaissance. From October 12 to 18, 2026, the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center will undergo a serious transformation test, hosting the 91st edition of the International Motor Show. After a tangible revival in 2024, when the event recorded an attendance of over half a million people, the upcoming autumn stand promises an even larger pressure of premieres, technological demonstrations and conceptual developments. A team from mobile.bg will also be present at the exhibition and will make you empathize with everything that is most interesting directly from the event site, and now we are telling you about the most interesting novelties that await us.

The expansion of the exhibition areas is a direct consequence of the increased interest: over sixty brand pavilions will compete under the Parisian roofs. The Franco-Italian alliance Stellantis is making a definite turn from its previous more skeptical positions, this time bringing eight of its brands. At the same time, the Renault Group is preparing to dominate at home with large-scale areas, and the German giants Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and the Volvo brand, returning after a long break, are outlining a serious regrouping. In contrast, the absence of figures such as BMW, Mini and Toyota indicates a change in priorities, although the latter is planning a demonstration area for its innovations. The void of sports supercars such as Porsche and Ferrari will be compensated by a specialized thematic pavilion for exotics.

The pressure from Eastern manufacturers is taking on completely new dimensions. The exhibition will host over 20 Chinese brands, led by BYD, Chery, GAC, Geely and Denza, outlining the ambitious pace of Eastern production. And here are the main participants with their new models, arranged in alphabetical order.

Alfa Romeo



Alfa Romeo is stepping onto French soil with its entire current palette – Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio. The real magnet for connoisseurs, however, remains the strictly limited 33 Stradale supercar, accompanied by the exclusive Bottegafuoriserie personalization program developed in conjunction with Maserati.

Alpine

For the French sports division Alpine, the exhibition marks a transitional moment. Along with the A290 and the A390 crossover, the legendary A110 coupe makes its last public appearance after the final stoppage of its assembly line. The Dieppe-based brand promises to lift the curtain on the successor to its iconic model.

Audi



Ingolstadt comes with a clear vision. The main focus at Audi falls on the world debut of the Audi A2 e-tron - a fully electric interpretation of the iconic model from the beginning of the century. In addition, 30 years after its debut in Paris, the Audi A3 receives a renewed light signature and a redesigned cabin. The program is completed by the Audi A6 Allroad, RS5 PHEV Avant, as well as the R26 Formula 1 track car.

BYD and Chery



BYD expands its range with the compact Dolphin G DM-i, Atto 3 Evo and Sealion 5, proving the expansion from pure electric vehicles to plug-in hybrids. At the same time, Chery is preparing a large-scale European expansion, bringing in sub-brands such as Jaecoo, Omoda, Icaur, Exlantix and Lepas.

Citroen and Cupra

For Citroën, the emphasis is on the world premiere of the concept, hinting at the vision for the future electric 2CV, whose series debut is expected in 2028. The French brand will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Berlingo. For its part, Cupra is betting on the sports hatchback Cupra Raval – a direct relative of the future ID.Polo with power up to 226 hp.

Dacia



Dacia puts its new Dacia Striker model in the spotlight. The multi-energy raised station wagon comes with a clear goal - to offer an affordable alternative with a starting price of under 25,000 euros. The second generation of the electric Dacia Spring will also debut at the stand.

Denza and Fiat

For the first time, the premium brand Denza appears before the Parisian public, showing the Z9GT grand tourer with power up to 1156 hp. At DS Automobiles, the emphasis is on the flagship DS N°7, while Fiat is preparing a serious offensive in the C-SUV segment with the Fiat Grizzly and Fiat Grizzly Fastback models, topped with the urban three-wheeled vehicle Fiat Tris.

Ford, GAC and Geely

Ford celebrates 110 years of presence in France by showcasing its sporting heritage, the new all-electric Ford Puma, Ford Capri, Ford Explorer and the Transit City commercial range. Eastern manufacturers GAC and Geely continue their attack with the Aion brand (V and UT models) and the Geely E5 and Geely EX2 compact crossovers, respectively.

Honda and Hyundai



Japanese manufacturer Honda is returning after an 8-year hiatus, focusing on the e:HEV hybrid range and the Honda Prelude coupe. Hyundai is focusing on the premiere of the Hyundai Ioniq 3 crossover, the Ioniq 6 N sports car and the new generations of the Hyundai Bayon and Hyundai Tucson.

Kia



Kia is showing off the new Kia Seltos and Kia K4, supported by the updated facelifts of the Stonic, Niro and Sportage. It is also interesting that the young French brand Kilow is returning with its light electric buggy Kilow La Bagnole.

Lancia and Leapmotor



The Italian premium brand Lancia reveals the new Lancia Gamma SUV, built on the STLA-M platform, as well as the entire Lancia Ypsilon range, including the sports modification HF. In turn, Leapmotor presents the Leapmotor B03 city model for the first time in Europe, together with the B03X crossover and the B05 sedan. Californian pioneer Lucid used the show to announce its official debut on the French market with the Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity models.

Mercedes



Mercedes-Benz's return after an eight-year absence marks the world debut of the new Mercedes GLA and Mercedes-AMG CLA. The stand will also host the electric C-Class, the luxury minivan Mercedes VLE and the updated S-Class, GLE and EQS.

Opel and Peugeot

At Opel, attention is focused on the sporty all-electric versions of the Opel Mokka GSE and Corsa GSE, as well as the updated Astra family. Peugeot guarantees an attractive show with the Peugeot 9X8 racing car, the new Peugeot e-208 GTi and the Peugeot Polygon concept prototype.

Renault

The hosts from Renault are preparing a gigantic pavilion of 2500 sq. m, where the new Renault Twingo E-Tech takes center stage, supported by the Renault 5 E-Tech, the Renault 4 E-Tech in the new Plein Sud livery and the R-Space Lab and R4 JP4x4 concepts.

Skoda, Smart and Volkswagen

The Czech manufacturer Skoda is enriching its electric family with the urban SUV Skoda Epiq and the 7-seater flagship Skoda Peaq. Smart is showing the world premiere of the Smart #2 – the successor to the urban Fortwo. The grand finale at Volkswagen is reserved for the serial all-electric SUV Volkswagen ID.Cross and the urban ID.Polo, outlining the complete reorientation of the Bavarian giants towards the new era of automotive engineering.

Volvo



After a spectacular 12-year absence, the Swedish premium brand Volvo is making a triumphant return to the Paris Motor Show. The big highlight of the stand is the all-electric SUV EX60, the first units of which arrive at dealerships a few days before the opening of the event, accompanied by its distinctly off-road version Cross Country. The brand's Paris pavilion will also house the full Scandinavian electric range – from the compact city crossover EX30 to the monumental EX90, as well as the new elegant sedan ES90.

XPeng



The Chinese technology pioneer XPeng, which has already entered the Bulgarian market, is preparing a serious offensive at the Paris Motor Show, revealing both its current offerings - the P7+ sedan, the G6 SUV coupe and the flagship 7-seat SUV G9 - as well as a trio of completely new crossovers, sales of which will start immediately after the event. The main focus of the stand will be the compact Mona L03 from the C-segment, emerging as the most suitable for European tastes, accompanied by two larger models from the D-segment - Mona L05 and the flagship G9L.