While Zelensky stated that he needs peace and Ukraine “is waiting for specific proposals from its partners“, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US of extending Moscow's war against Ukraine by a year.

“There will certainly be a war. We have commented before, we will probably continue to comment, because I do not see how it will stop soon, from any side. And yes, Western aid still has its say, although the Ukrainians have managed to develop their military-industrial complex quite a bit. To put it mildly, they are on the front lines in the production of drones. "Technologies are developing absolutely upwards."

This was commented on by journalist Ruslan Trad in the program "Face to Face" on bTV.

„And Russia, although it is currently managing to catch up to some extent at least in drone technology, is still experiencing serious difficulties on the battlefield," he pointed out.

„Even in recent days, the Ukrainians have launched a counteroffensive precisely in Donbas. This worries the Russian forces. Let's not forget that this conversation is taking place against the backdrop of the war in Iran, where Russia, together with China, has a very important role in the survival of the Iranian regime. And in fact, the United States also has something to say there," Trad believes.

„We should never leave the conversations we listen to isolated as simply one event. They are much more than that“, the analyst noted.

“I wonder how much to depress the audience. The war began in 2014, i.e. in the period from 2014 to the end of 2021, when the first, let's say, reactivations of the front line in Ukraine began, in general there was no widespread participation of Western powers, the United States and some major European economies were still working with the Russian Federation. But the war continued. Yes, it was in a frozen conflict, but in fact it was never a frozen war. On the contrary, it was extremely active, with an exchange of blows between the two sides. And in the end, we entered February 2022. Then what happened? Not just an attack on Ukraine. Then there was a reactivation of Chinese policy towards the West“, Ruslan Trad pointed out.

„That is, what Xi Jinping imposed as a new policy for China after 2013, when he came de facto to the head of all of China, since he is the first leader since Mao Zedong to strengthen power in this way. He changed the paradigm of China in general on a global scale. And then joint actions began with Iran, North Korea and the Russian Federation.

That is, this war that we see in Ukraine, and with all the victims there, and the problems for European security, is certainly not a single conflict. It is also related to the Middle Eastern conflicts, not only in Iran“, the journalist commented.

“And also in Africa, where we have a very serious interweaving of interests, even of the same countries that are involved in both the Middle East and Ukraine.

And it is no coincidence that recently, on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, who headed the main operations of this unit, shared a series of very interesting images that proved all the so-called data that Ukrainian military intelligence has a much broader global view than within Ukraine alone. That is, there were African operations, there were even Arctic operations that are documented. This means that the conflict that began in 2014, it developed gradually“, noted the analyst in the studio of “Face to Face“.

“There was an attempt by China in 2017 to attract Saudi Arabia to its side - to sell Saudi Arabia oil with yuan. Then they failed, because Trump convinced Riyadh to do it, but the attack began a long time ago, before 2022, and will not end either this year or next“, he pointed out.

According to him, in 2014 the aggressor was the Russian Federation.

“This is something they are proud of, it is not our presumption. On the contrary, they even think that they are late, that they should have intervened back in 2004. When we remember that there were other earthquakes in Ukraine and the Orange Revolution, then these so-called color revolutions began, which Russia claimed that the West supported. Although, to be honest, these events are not of interest to the West. Germany is still crying that it has lost access to gas“, Trad pointed out.

“Alternative for Germany“ promises almost everyone an apartment, how will it get, if it comes to power, with the Russian money that they will give that flows through the oil pipeline“, he also commented.

„From 2014 to 2022, we had a serious amount of time to look at the situation soberly and actually see that the Russian Federation, let's say the camp that is with the Russian Federation, is preparing for something much more global and large-scale than entering Eastern Ukraine.

In his words, this is a direct blow to the financial system, which is still dominated by Western currencies and Western economies - the global system, which is currently not in the interests of China, especially.

„I mention China and Iran so often because they have different roles in this „global theater“. This is a term that NATO already perceives as describing everything we are currently commenting on. That is, one or another event should not be considered as a single event, as has been done so far, but rather as a connected military theater“, commented Ruslan Trad.

“If we connect the events in the Middle East and Ukraine, and Ukraine and the Middle East, the two directions are deeply connected as conflicts. What happened on October 7, 2023 and the attack on Israel? This was not just a terrorist attack. It was an absolutely planned invasion and we saw the result. Then other events followed. The fall of the Bashar Assad regime, which was the main regime for Iran and for the axis that we are currently commenting on here, this fall also happened with the help of Ukraine“, the analyst pointed out.

“That is, the Syrian rebels then received assistance from Ukrainian military intelligence, including access to technology and drones. Ukrainian intelligence intervened in Sudan, where the Russian Federation mines gold. This gold was actually being passed through the Caspian region and Iran to support the sanctions-ridden economy of the Russian Federation. Each country has its role“, the journalist further explained.

“Iran very significantly currently wants “Geran-4“ and “Geran-5“. These are the latest types of drones that were most likely involved in the attack on this train that you mentioned in the previous conversation, which was most likely to be targeted — the train with Boris Johnson, with other Western officials. These drones are very specific. They are jet drones, much better than the previous Russian ones. They were given as technology by Iran. Currently, Iran wants to return this technology to Iran to continue the attack on Western interests. In this way, the conflicts are once again overlapping“, he further pointed out.