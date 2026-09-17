Germany sets second record in a week

The price of diesel fuel in Germany has reached a new all-time high, the DPA news agency reports, citing the German Automobile Club (ADAC).

The average price of diesel fuel at German gas stations on Thursday morning was EUR 2,453 per liter, breaking the previous record set on April 7, when it cost EUR 2,446.

On Wednesday, the price of budget gasoline E10 (which contains up to 10% bioethanol) also reached a new all-time high.

The price of motor fuel in Germany and Europe in general has risen in recent days due to the escalating situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.