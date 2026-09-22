The fuel market is calming down

There is a calming down of the international fuel markets, a slight decrease in the prices of oil and finished products. This gives reassurance that this week the prices will probably be around 1.96 euros per liter. That is, there is a reversal of the growth trend. This was said by Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria”.

He pointed out that at the moment there is a problem with the availability of diesel and aviation fuel, and mostly it is in Europe. In Venezuela, the USA and Russia there has been an increase in oil production by about 25% in the last month. The problem is the capacity for its processing, the expert also said. There is a shortage of 4 million barrels of diesel per day on world markets, Hadjidimitrov also said.

The expert noted that if the wholesale price of diesel is 1.87 euros without transport taxes, then with them it will be 1.88 euros. The real markup is currently under 5 euro cents. The highest prices are in Spain, and the highest in the Scandinavian countries, Hadjidimitrov also said.

The expert said that this year there is 30% more consumption. According to him, this is due to the stress that prices will become very high.

According to him, prices on international markets are not realistic and therefore they will probably fall within a month.