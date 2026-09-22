US seeks to increase rare earths supplies from China

Washington sees the supply of rare earths from China to the United States as a “perpetual problem“ and is seeking to increase it, said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

“We have questions about rare earths. It's a perennial problem. They supply them, but we would like to see it more regularly, we would like to see it smoother, we would like to see higher volumes of supplies“, the US official said, commenting on trade with China. “We need to see stricter compliance with the agreements that have been agreed upon“, Greer said.

He also noted that the US administration is generally pleased with developments surrounding purchases of Boeing aircraft and US agricultural products from China. As Greer put it, the process regarding Boeing's 140 planes are "in good shape." "China is ordering another 10. And then there are about 28 left," Greer said live on Fox News. "So the commitment was for 200 planes. And the paperwork is in place for, say, 150," he explained. "On the soybeans, they're doing exactly what they promised. They recently got halfway through buying soybeans - in terms of their commitment. We talked about an additional commitment for agricultural products. They've fulfilled that by about $4 billion. So they're buying," Greer added.

"As for Boeing, they're making progress on that. On agricultural products, they're making progress. On rare earths, we want them to do better," the US trade official concluded. negotiator.

In 2025, China tightened controls on the export of rare earth metals, related technologies and mining equipment. This angered the United States. Chinese authorities later assured that this decision would have minimal impact on companies making purchases for non-military purposes.