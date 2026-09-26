The ban on gambling advertising opens a dispute for the market and the media

The government has proposed for public discussion amendments to the Gambling Act, which introduce a de facto complete ban on gambling advertising. The only specified exception is the possibility for operators to support sports through advertising on sports teams and facilities. It is also planned to remove bright illuminated advertisements and signs on the windows of casinos and gaming halls.

A week earlier “We continue the change – Democratic Bulgaria“ submitted its own proposals for a complete ban, including sponsorship in the media and bonus announcements. The initiatives are still at the stage of bills and public consultation.

Report estimates unregulated market at €91.6 billion

According to a report by Gaming Compliance International, commissioned by the Campaign for Fairer Gambling, unregulated online operators generated €91.6 billion in revenue from consumers in the European Union in 2025. This represents 72% of the total online gambling market, estimated at €128 billion. The report states that the grey sector has grown by 74% in two years, and the lost tax revenue reaches €22 billion annually.

The analysis also claims that 91% of the gambling content that consumers reach promotes unregulated operators. Over 6,200 unlicensed operators and 17,500 affiliate partners are listed, using social media, influencers and hidden advertising.

These numbers are estimates by the report's authors, not official European Union statistics. They support the argument that restricting legal advertising does not automatically eliminate advertising, but may change the channels through which consumers access gambling services.

Italy and Belgium are among the examples cited

Italy banned gambling advertising and sponsorship from January 1, 2019. According to the cited analysis, the illegal market there is already estimated at €29.8 billion, with €25.4 billion related to online gambling. The Italian regulator ADM blocked 492 sites in 2023, 721 in 2024 and over 1,000 in 2025.

In Belgium, restrictions on advertising began in July 2023. The submitted analysis indicates that players on illegal sites increased by 6% and deposits there by 4%. At the same time, academic publications note that the Belgian regime is not a completely comprehensive ban and that its effect should be carefully assessed.

What the measure means for the media

Gambling operators are among the significant commercial advertisers in Bulgaria. For national television stations, the loss of this revenue would be tangible, but for smaller and regional media it could have more serious consequences.

Regional editorial offices usually rely on commercial advertising and contracts with municipalities and institutions for information services. If the private advertising market shrinks, dependence on public funds could increase. This raises the question of editorial independence, especially before the local elections in 2027.

“We do not want aggressive advertising that reaches young people and children“, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the presentation of the project. He indicated that the goal is to limit gambling addiction.

The changes also provide for all gaming equipment to be connected to the National Revenue Agency in real time, as well as a new model of taxation and control over operators. The public discussion is about to end, after which the texts must be submitted for consideration by the National Assembly.

Sources: Focus, PR Newswire