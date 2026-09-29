Germany's public debt at the end of the second quarter of 2026 is expected to reach €2.75 trillion. This preliminary data was published by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.

Compared to the first quarter, the debt increased by 1%, or €26.3 billion. The largest increase was in federal government debt, which increased by €20.5 billion. This is due to an increase in debt owed by special funds for infrastructure and climate neutrality (EUR 13.8 billion) as well as by the Bundeswehr (EUR 4.2 billion).

The federal states' debt increased by 0.5%, or EUR 2.9 billion, compared to the first quarter, while that of the municipalities increased by 1.5%, or EUR 2.9 billion, to EUR 200.2 billion.

The draft state budget for 2027 forecasts expenditures of EUR 555.4 billion. Net borrowing is planned at EUR 118.7 billion. This amount is supplemented by new debt owed by special funds for infrastructure development and the Bundeswehr. Thus, the total volume of new debt is estimated at approximately EUR 200 billion.

Earlier, the Federal Court of Auditors of Germany warned the German authorities that the country could find itself in a debt trap.