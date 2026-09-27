Benchev: LPG may become cheaper by 4-5 cents

LPG may become cheaper by about 4-5 cents, said the Chairman of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association Svetoslav Benchev on bTV. The average price of fuel per pump is currently around 69 cents.

The exact amount of the change will depend on the new quote, since propane-butane is quoted on a monthly basis, unlike other basic fuels.

„We expect a price decrease of perhaps 4-5 cents“.

Benchev also commented on the inspections of the Consumer Protection Commission at gas stations for unjustified fuel price increases. According to him, the companies provide the necessary documents, including data on the prices at which they buy and sell fuel.

The chairman of the BPGA indicated that, in his opinion, the margin of gas stations is between 10 and 15 cents. It includes distribution costs, salaries, electricity, maintenance and other activities related to the operation of the sites.

Higher costs make supplies more expensive

According to data presented on the air, fuel prices in Bulgaria have increased by 34.5% over the past year. According to Benchev, one of the main reasons is the situation in the Black Sea, which has led to a significant increase in the cost of insurance and transportation of crude oil.

He gave an example of a quote of $104 per barrel of “Brent“, to which, according to him, another $20-25 per barrel should be added to cover related costs.

Bulgaria is among the countries in the European Union with the lowest fuel prices, but production prices are close to European ones, Benchev said.

Refinery capacity remains a factor

According to the chairman of the BPGA, the export ban is one of the factors that affect the operation of the refinery and force it to operate at lower capacity. The restoration of exports could allow for a fuller load on production.

„When the refinery is operating at maximum capacity, the prices of the products are lower“.

Benchev expects this to have a beneficial effect on end consumers in Bulgaria. He also said that the government's measures, including aid for certain sectors and support for the most vulnerable groups, were consulted with the industry.

Regarding the name of Todd Bowley emerging as a potential buyer of „Lukoil“, Benchev said that he could not comment on the specific candidate. According to him, it is important for the oil sector that the potential new owner has experience in the business and can provide the necessary investments.

Sources: BTV Novinite