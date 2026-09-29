Greeks cross into Bulgaria for cheaper fuel

Residents of Northern Greece cross into Bulgaria every day to fill up on petrol and diesel at lower prices. Drivers from Serres, Drama and Kilkis travel through the Promahonas border crossing because petrol and diesel prices on the Bulgarian side are significantly lower.

The difference for unleaded petrol is around 56 euro cents per litre, while for diesel it reaches approximately 33 euro cents. This makes travelling across the border attractive for motorists from Northern Greece, especially against the backdrop of rising transport and daily needs costs.

Fuels increase inflationary pressure

Higher fuel prices are increasing the pressure on household budgets and businesses in Greece. They also affect the costs of production and transportation of goods, which contributes to inflation.

The Greek government is still postponing the announcement of measures to limit fuel costs. Meanwhile, representatives of the sector expect the new prices, which are to be announced after the quotes from the refineries, to lead to a further increase in prices.

The forecast of market representatives is for an increase of about 2 percent. If it comes true, the difference between prices in Greece and Bulgaria could further stimulate trips to Bulgarian gas stations.

Promahonas remains the main route

The Promahonas border crossing is the main route for residents of Serres, Drama and Kilkis, who are looking for a more profitable refueling. Lower prices in Bulgaria affect not only private motorists, but also business costs in areas close to the border.

At this stage, no specific new Greek measures have been announced that would change the price difference. The government's decisions and subsequent prices set by refineries will show whether cross-border refueling will increase.

Sources: Focus, Greek City Times