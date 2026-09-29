US allocates $5 million for cyber hygiene in Central Asia

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the US, are participating in the C5+1 Super Intelligence (SI) conference on “superintelligence“, as US President Donald Trump has proposed calling artificial intelligence (AI), which opened in Astana.

According to the press service of the Ministry of AI and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, the topics of the event included “development of neural networks, digital infrastructure and data centers, as well as strengthening cybersecurity and expanding cooperation with US technology companies“. “These priorities are enshrined in the joint declaration of intentions of the C5+1 countries for economic cooperation. The document provides for support for IT startups, cooperation in research and education in the field of AI, development of digital services, telecommunications infrastructure and data centers“, the statement said.

The ministry noted that the Astana event is a continuation of the agreements reached at the C5+1 summit, which was held in Washington last November and was attended by the leaders of Central Asia and the US President.

Mark Cameron, acting deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, represented the US at the event. He said that Washington has allocated $5 million to the countries of Central Asia, including for digital technologies, cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure. “We have allocated $5 million in foreign assistance to support cybersecurity and the digital sector in Central Asia through CRDF Global (the US Citizens Research Foundation). We intend to promote cybersecurity, improve cyber incident response, protect critical infrastructure, strengthen financial sector security, and develop cybersecurity policy“, the agency quoted Cameron as saying.

The diplomat noted that this is a comprehensive US effort aimed at “creating a safer and more secure digital future for Central Asia“.

During his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 22, Trump announced that he would officially rename AI. According to the American president, the new, “more accurate“ name is superintelligence or superintelligence, since, according to him, “artificial“ in this phrase “makes intelligence look fake“. The Associated Press reported on September 24 that the U.S. State Department has ordered American diplomats to use the term "superintelligence" instead of "AI." The C5+1 platform envisions cooperation between the five Central Asian states and various countries around the world.