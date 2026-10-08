EU carriers demand more charging stations

European transport companies need better access to charging infrastructure and more predictable payments to be able to invest in environmentally friendly vehicles. This is stated by the International Road Transport Union (IRU), which presented two new positions on the development of the sector in the European Union.

The organization urges European institutions to create more favorable conditions for investments in electric trucks and buses, while at the same time limiting the financial pressure on transport operators.

Charging stations in depots and logistics centers

According to the IRU, the development of the public charging network is not enough for the electrification of heavy goods transport. A significant part of the charging of electric trucks will have to be done in transport depots, logistics centers and terminals, where vehicles stay between trips.

Therefore, the organization proposes the creation of a common European framework to support charging infrastructure in depots and semi-public charging stations, which can also be used by other transport operators.

Among the main challenges are the insufficient capacity of the electricity distribution networks, high connection costs and lengthy administrative procedures.

Payments to be made within 30 days

The second key initiative is related to late payments to transport companies.

The IRU proposes special European rules that would introduce a maximum 30-day payment period for transport services, automatic charging of interest in case of delay and more effective mechanisms for enforcement of requirements.

According to the organization, delayed payments limit the liquidity of carriers and make it difficult to invest in new vehicles, technology and improving working conditions.

The problem is particularly serious for small and medium-sized transport enterprises, which often operate with limited financial reserves.

Low margins hinder investment

The IRU points out that many transport operators operate with profit margins of just 1-2%. With such profitability, the additional costs of new vehicles, charging stations and electricity could prove to be a serious obstacle to modernization.

The organization insists that European decarbonization policy should take into account the real financial capabilities of companies.

According to the IRU, the transition to zero-emission transport requires not only technological solutions, but also affordable financing, reliable energy infrastructure and a predictable regulatory environment.

The proposals come against the backdrop of the European Union's efforts to accelerate the electrification of heavy-duty transport and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.