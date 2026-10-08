Prices in Moscow, Kiev and Sofia: what people pay

Moscow is the most expensive of the three capitals in terms of total costs, but not for all basic foods. Comparative data for Moscow, Kiev and Sofia show that Kiev is 38% cheaper than Moscow, and Sofia - 13% cheaper. However, the differences in food are more uneven: the food basket in Kiev is 25% cheaper than the Moscow one, while in Sofia it is 32% more expensive than in Moscow.

The data are indicative, as they are collected from observed prices in the cities and the comparative base itself warns of a limited number of observations for some goods. They provide a snapshot of costs, but do not replace official national consumer price indices.

Basic foods: Kiev is the cheapest

For 500 grams of chicken breast, the difference is significant – around 2.94 euros in Moscow, 1.71 euros in Kiev and 5.11 euros in Sofia. A liter of fresh milk costs approximately 1.08 euros in Moscow, 0.92 euros in Kiev and 1.59 euros in Sofia.

A dozen eggs are around 1.60 euros in Moscow, 1.50 euros in Kiev and 4.09 euros in Sofia. A kilogram of tomatoes is approximately 3.07 euros in Moscow, 1.93 euros in Kiev and 2.66 euros in Sofia. When it comes to potatoes, Moscow and Kiev are close – respectively around 0.70 euros and 0.65 euros per kilogram, while in Sofia the price is around 1.32 euros.

Cheaper food in the two warring capitals does not automatically mean an easier life. Incomes, access to goods and the share of food in the family budget are different, and the prices of individual imported products and services can drastically change monthly expenses.

Rents and transportation change the picture

Moscow is significantly more expensive when it comes to housing. A furnished apartment of 45 sq. m in a normal area costs about 774 euros per month, compared to 347 euros in Kiev and 413 euros in Sofia. Monthly utility costs for a small apartment are approximately 59 euros in Moscow, 50 euros in Kiev and 67 euros in Sofia.

Public transport is cheapest in Kiev – about 17 euros for a monthly pass, compared to 24.54 euros in Sofia and approximately 33.24 euros in Moscow. However, taxi fares and services in Moscow are significantly more expensive than in Kiev.

How the war is affecting prices

In Ukraine, the effect is most visible in manufacturing, energy and logistics. The World Bank reports that since 2022, food prices have risen by 80-90% in many regions, and in Kiev and Kherson the increase has reached approximately double. The organization links the surge to the destruction of production facilities, disruptions to transport routes and disrupted supply chains.

The National Bank of Ukraine warned that damage to logistics infrastructure could add 0.4-0.6 percentage points to annual inflation in 2026. Deputy Governor Volodymyr Lepushinsky told Interfax-Ukraine that “we are not talking about a sharp jump in prices” as competition and weaker demand limit the passing on of any additional costs to consumers.

In Russia, the pressure comes from military spending, import restrictions, more expensive transport and fuel problems. The Russian central bank says that falling supply, higher production and labor costs and sanctions restrictions could accelerate inflation. The Associated Press quoted the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, as saying that the latest price increase was "largely provoked by the situation on the fuel market," and that the higher gasoline price is also being passed on to other goods.

In Bulgaria, the pressure is weaker and not directly related to hostilities on the territory of the country. The National Statistical Institute reports a preliminary annual inflation of 5.6% in September, and the prices of food in the small consumer basket increased by 0.7% for the month.

Sources: en.interfax.com.ua, apnews.com, bta.bg