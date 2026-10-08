Kazakhstan accelerates transition to AI economy

Kazakhstan is seeking to transform artificial intelligence from a technology sector into the foundation of its economy - from manufacturing and energy to education and government. The plan was presented at the AI & Digital Bridge forum in Astana, which brought together government representatives, technology companies, investors and researchers.

“The true value of artificial intelligence is in expanding human capabilities“, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, held in parallel with the forum. According to him, competition is no longer determined only by natural resources, capital and markets, but also by the speed at which productivity increases.

Kazakhstan wants to use AI not only to modernize existing industries, but also to reduce its dependence on raw materials and increase the share of production with higher added value. Industrial production reached almost 90 billion euros in the first eight months of the year, and the manufacturing industry grew by 8.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Focus on production

Tokayev said that maintaining this pace requires higher labor productivity, modernization of the industrial base and expansion of production of high-value-added goods.

According to the presented plan, artificial intelligence can assist engineers in making decisions, automate processes and give managers real-time information on the state of production. The president has instructed the government to identify companies for a comprehensive AI transformation, accelerate the transition from pilot projects to real applications and develop industrial databases.

The IT sector already has an international presence. Exports of IT services exceeded 860 million euros last year, and digital solutions from Kazakhstan are used in more than 100 countries.

University of Artificial Intelligence

Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiev said that Kazakhstan is developing the five main layers of the AI economy - energy infrastructure, microchips, cloud platforms, language models and applications. “The greatest potential for Kazakhstan is in applied artificial intelligence“, Madiev said.

The forum also saw the launch of Qazaq AI Research University - the country's first specialized research university dedicated to artificial intelligence and the first university with integrated AI in Central Asia. On September 1, 528 students began studying at the university in bachelor's and master's programs.

The areas of study include machine learning, physical and industrial AI, intelligent systems, engineering and security of AI systems, unmanned aerial systems and digital law. Students are also using artificial intelligence in the learning process itself - for coursework, lectures, schedules and progress tracking.

Microchips and electricity

Kazakhstan's ambitions are limited by a lack of key infrastructure. A study by the MIT Kuo Sharper Center for Prosperity and Entrepreneurship surveyed 650 startups and 130 companies in four Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.

“We see strong political will and funding for AI, but there are serious constraints, such as access to microchips,“ said Shamil Ibragimov, the center's research director. He also cited power shortages as a possible obstacle to building new data centers.

The Astana forum attracted about 25,000 visitors, 300 speakers, and nearly 200 startups and IT companies. 62 memorandums and agreements were signed, but the real outcome of the strategy will depend on whether AI is implemented in enterprises, universities, and everyday work, and not just in individual demonstration projects.