Kremlin: Russia and the US are discussing economic projects

Russia and the US are discussing a number of potential economic projects, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov announced. According to him, the initiatives could be mutually beneficial for both countries.

„A number of potential projects for cooperation in the field of economy are being discussed, which could potentially be mutually beneficial“, Dmitry Peskov said.

He did not specify specific industries, the value of the projects or the deadlines for their implementation. There was no report of a signed agreement between Moscow and Washington.

Possible deal for „Lukoil“ assets

Peskov's statement comes against the backdrop of a publication by „New York Times“, according to which economic talks between Russia and the United States also include a possible multi-billion dollar deal for „Lukoil“'s international assets.

According to the American newspaper, the topic was discussed during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin in September. The potential deal covers „Lukoil“ assets outside of Russia, including oil fields, refineries and gas stations in various countries.

„Lukoil“ came under US sanctions in 2025, after which the company began looking for a buyer for its international business. In January 2026, the company announced that it had signed an agreement with the American investment company “Carlisle“ for the sale of “Lukoil International“, which holds the group's foreign assets. The deal must receive the necessary regulatory approvals.

No specific agreements

Peskov did not confirm that the talks on economic projects constitute a final agreement for the sale of “Lukoil“ assets. The Kremlin has not announced either the value of the discussed projects or which companies or institutions would participate in them.

The only thing that remains publicly confirmed is that talks on economic cooperation are underway between Moscow and Washington. The specific parameters, terms and legal commitments for any possible deals have not yet been specified.