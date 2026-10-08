The frigate "Verni" discovered the sunken ship ABLE in the Black Sea

The frigate "Verni" of the Navy has established the location and condition of the stricken merchant ship ABLE. The vessel is drifting about 55 nautical miles northeast of Cape Emine, Maritime.bg reported.

The ABLE is sailing under the flag of Palau and is a general cargo ship. It was one of the two vessels attacked by drones on October 6 in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. about 70 nautical miles east of Byala.

After the strike, a fire broke out on board the ABLE. According to the Maritime Administration, the engine room was flooded after a sea drone hit the stern. Initially, there were fears that the ship would sink.

The crew of 18 people was evacuated and rescued with the help of the Bulgarian ro-ro/passenger ship “Dioscuria“, after which the sailors were transported to Varna. Two of them were more seriously injured - one with burns and the other with a head injury.

The second ship sank

The other attacked vessel - ALFA WATAN under the Togolese flag, suffered severe structural damage and sank about 70 nautical miles east of Byala. According to the publication, the depth in the area is about 2,000 meters.

There were 12 Syrian citizens on board the ALFA WATAN. After the ship sank, the search for the crew was suspended, without finding any sailors.

The origin of the drones is still being clarified

According to Bulgarian authorities, the attack was carried out with a combination of sea and air drones. Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov indicated that ABLE has data on a strike with a sea drone.

Who is behind the attack has not yet been finally confirmed by the Bulgarian authorities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia, and the Russian side has denied attacking the ship. Bulgarian institutions stated: “The origin of the drones is being clarified.“

After the ABLE is identified, its technical condition will be assessed and whether the vessel poses a danger to shipping or the marine environment.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, maritime.bg