Online stores introduce new button for returning goods

Online stores are now required to provide a clear button through which customers can cancel a purchase contract within the statutory 14-day period. The changes to the Consumer Protection Act were promulgated on September 24, and the requirement for a cancellation function is in force from their publication in the “State Gazette“.

According to the law, the function must be marked with the words “cancel the contract here“ or another similar, unambiguous expression. It must remain available throughout the period in which the consumer has the right to cancel the contract. The Consumer Protection Commission states that traders should not hinder the exercise of this right.

„Currently, those who do not have the button are in violation, because the texts enter into force from the moment of their publication in the State Gazette“, Gabriela Rumenova from the platform „We, the Consumers“ told Bulgaria ON AIR. According to her, some online traders have not yet implemented the new functionality.

How to return the goods

The 14-day period begins upon receipt of the goods. The customer has the right to try it out, but not to use it continuously. In the event of more serious use, the trader may claim a reduction in value due to depreciation.

The right of withdrawal does not apply to all purchases. Among the exceptions are certain hygiene products and products made to individual orders. Rumenova explained that after submitting the request, the trader must send a confirmation by the end of the working day. The costs of return delivery may be at the expense of the customer, if he was informed about it in advance.

“From the delivery, we have 14 days in which to inform the trader that we wish to cancel the contract. Then from that moment on, we have 14 days in which to return the goods or at least send evidence to the trader that we have done so“, said Rumenova.

The Consumer Protection Commission states that the trader must refund all amounts received, including delivery costs, no later than 14 days after notification of the refusal. The trader can wait with the payment until he receives the goods or proof that they have been sent. The refund is made with the same payment method used for the purchase, unless the customer expressly agrees otherwise.

What should the consumer do

In the event of a missing button, refusal to accept returned goods or a delayed refund, the customer must first send a written request to the merchant. It is a good idea to keep the order confirmation, correspondence and the waybill from the courier service.

If the problem is not resolved, the consumer can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Commission. The new function does not cancel the remaining cancellation rules, but provides an additional electronic way to exercise the right in distance purchases.

Sources: focus-news.net, bgonair.bg