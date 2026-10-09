A full tank of gasoline or diesel costs 83 - 95 euros

A full 50-liter tank of diesel in Bulgaria costs nearly 95 euros, and refueling with standard A-95 gasoline costs an average of about 83 euros. Fuel price data as of October 8 show that diesel is sold on average for 1.89 euros per liter, and gasoline - for 1.66 euros.

The difference between the two types of fuel is now 23 euro cents per liter. Thus, when filling a standard 50-liter tank, diesel costs 11.50 euros more than gasoline.

The average price of propane-butane is 0.60 euros, and methane is sold for 1.49 euros per kilogram.

Slight decrease in price over the past week

Prices have decreased slightly over the week - gasoline by 0.6%, and diesel by 0.5%. However, this decrease does not compensate for the increase in price since September. Over the past 30 days, gasoline has increased in price by 5.7%, while diesel has increased its price by 4.2%.

A comparison with the end of August shows a similar picture. Then the average price of gasoline was 1.57 euros per liter, and diesel - 1.81 euros. As a result, 50 liters of gasoline now cost about 4.50 euros more, and the same amount of diesel - about 4 euros more.

Bulgaria remains below average prices in the EU

Despite the increase, Bulgaria continues to be among the countries in the European Union with the lowest fuel prices. Gasoline in our country is about 17% below the average level for the community, and diesel is nearly 12% cheaper than the average price in the EU. The data are from the European Commission's weekly bulletin on the prices of petroleum products.

Petrol has again exceeded 100 dollars

There may be pressure on prices at gas stations in the coming days, after the price of “Brent“ oil rose to 104.28 dollars per barrel on October 8. The growth was reported against the backdrop of concerns about supply disruptions and tensions around oil routes.

The movement of international quotes does not automatically lead to an immediate change in prices in our country, but if oil remains above $100, it may affect the price of gasoline and diesel in the coming days.