Russia asks Netherlands to hand over ICC chief

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has asked the Dutch authorities to hand over the President of the International Criminal Court, Tomoko Akane. The request is part of a broader initiative by Moscow against representatives of the court that issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has made similar requests to other countries for the handover of eight other people, including former ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan. This is reported by The Japan Times, quoted by „Ukrainska Pravda“.

Response after Putin's arrest warrant

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova over the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia. Russia does not recognize the court's jurisdiction and has called its actions illegal.

Following the decision, the Russian Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry initiated criminal proceedings against Prosecutor Karim Khan, Tomoko Akane and other judges of the International Criminal Court. The charges relate to bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal liability and assault on a representative of a foreign state.

Nine sentenced in absentia in Moscow

On December 12, 2025, the Moscow City Court sentenced in absentia nine current and former representatives of the International Criminal Court. The sentences range from three years and six months to 15 years in prison. Russian courts have also issued arrest warrants in absentia against judges of the court, including after issuing arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The conflict over the International Criminal Court has also escalated due to the actions of the United States. On August 18, Washington imposed sanctions on Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seyyeh. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures were part of a "resolute mission to protect Americans from this sham court." In September, it was reported that the Trump administration was preparing sanctions against the entire court.

Tomoko Akane continues to serve as president of the International Criminal Court. There has been no public announcement of the Netherlands' decision on the Russian request for her extradition.

Sources: japantimes.co.jp