Amazon invests over 16 billion euros in Germany

Amazon plans to invest over 16 billion euros in Germany by 2027. The funds will be directed to expanding the company's cloud services, artificial intelligence infrastructure, logistics, satellite internet and media business.

The package was announced at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin. According to Reuters, the investment is part of Amazon's efforts to expand its European operations amid growing demand for artificial intelligence services and intensifying competition among technology companies.

The largest specific amount is 4.8 billion euros. It will be invested in expanding the Amazon Web Services cloud region in Frankfurt and in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company will also expand its Amazon Leo satellite broadband network, finance new logistics projects and increase production for Prime Video.

New jobs and lab in Berlin

The new logistics projects are expected to create more than 3,000 jobs. Amazon also plans to open a second research lab in Berlin dedicated to robotics and artificial intelligence.

“We want German companies, communities and creators to have the infrastructure and tools they need to compete and grow,“ said David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs and legal officer.

The company says it has invested more than 100 billion euros in Germany since 2010. Amazon has more than 40,000 permanent employees in the country, with around 3,000 of them working at AWS.

After the €10 billion investment

The new pledge follows the €10 billion investment announced in June 2024 to expand the cloud infrastructure and logistics network in Germany. Of this amount, €8.8 billion is earmarked for AWS data centers.

Amazon also reports growth in German small and medium-sized businesses that sell through the platform. In 2025, they generated more than €20 billion in turnover, of which €5.9 billion came from exports. The data was provided by the company in the presentation of its investment plans.

Sources: reuters.com, channelnewsasia.com, marketscreener.com