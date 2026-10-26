Deutsche Bank cuts decision-making time to minutes with AI

„Deutsche Bank“ is cutting decision-making time on some corporate loans for smaller companies from weeks to a few minutes. For some multinational corporations, the process has been shortened from months to weeks.

The project was launched in the summer, Marie-Jean Deverdun, the German bank's chief technology officer, told Reuters. „For smaller companies, whose structure and legal organization are less complex, we are talking about reducing the time from weeks to minutes“, she said.

The bank is developing its own platform

„Deutsche Bank“ has built an internal artificial intelligence platform, called „Ada“ in honor of Ada Lovelace. The system is used to develop, monitor and control AI agents, as well as to track their actions and manage risks.

According to Deverdun, the bank is preparing for an environment in which AI agents will interact directly with customer agents. She stressed that this will require clear accountability and appropriate control mechanisms.

Investments and risks

„Deutsche Bank“ plans to invest more than 2.5 billion euros in technology between 2026 and 2028. The bank is Germany's largest by assets.

The accelerated implementation of artificial intelligence in the financial sector goes hand in hand with warnings about cyber risks. DeVerdun has made managing them a top priority and said the bank is devoting significant resources and budget to protecting itself from new technologies and related threats.

CEO Christian Seeving has said he wants to transform Deutsche Bank into an AI-powered bank. Meanwhile, some U.S. banks are restricting access to customer accounts by external AI agents over concerns about the security of the financial system.