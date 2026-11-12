“Solar Home” Buys 188 Decares for Plant near Gorna Oryahovitsa

The “Solar Home” group has acquired 188,062 sq m in the Ryahovets Industrial Park near Gorna Oryahovitsa for €5,076,000 excluding VAT. The company was the only bidder in the tender for the municipal properties.

More than 40 old buildings, left over from former military facilities, are located on the site. They have been abandoned for more than 20 years, and some of them are in a condition that makes their reuse impossible. The demolition of the unusable structures will be at the investor’s expense.

Production of Equipment for the Energy Sector

“Solar Home’s” plans include the construction of a production complex for equipment and facilities for electrical substations, transformers, battery systems, inverters and other products for energy infrastructure.

A development center for the design, development and testing of high-tech projects, production processes and control systems is also planned. The expectation is that the project will create jobs for qualified specialists, but the exact number has not yet been announced.

“Solar Home” was established in 2019 in Gorna Oryahovitsa. So far, its main activity has been the construction of ground-mounted and rooftop photovoltaic plants. The company has more than 500 completed projects with a total installed capacity of over 50 MW. As of August 2026, it employs nearly 60 people, while its revenue for 2024 amounted to almost BGN 25 million, with a profit of BGN 3.8 million.

The Park Will Receive Infrastructure with European Funding

The Ryahovets Industrial Park occupies a total of 302 decares in the city’s eastern industrial zone. The remaining 114 decares will not be sold. An administrative building and an exhibition and commercial complex are planned for this part of the site.

Infrastructure including water supply, sewage, electricity, gasification, roads, sidewalks and landscaping is planned for the construction of the park. The non-reimbursable financial assistance amounts to €9.73 million, while €2.5 million of the proceeds from the sale will be used for the municipality’s own contribution.

Yordan Markov, executive director of “Ryahovets Industrial Park”, says that concentrating most of the territory under a single owner “will save it other headaches. First of all, from unwanted neighbors”. According to him, this will also facilitate compliance with the underground utilities and easements in the area.

From Former Military Facilities to an Industrial Zone

The sites of the former military facilities were transferred free of charge to the Municipality of Gorna Oryahovitsa by the Ministry of Defence in 2014. The Ryahovets Industrial Park was officially entered in the industrial parks register in 2023.

The park must be built by the end of 2028. Once the infrastructure works are completed, implementation of “Solar Home’s” production project can begin.