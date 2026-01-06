Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, January 6: Wind is increasing, cloudiness remains significant

At night, it will rain in places, mainly from rain. In the extreme northwestern regions, the rain will be mixed with snow and there will be conditions for ice.

The wind in most of the country will be moderate, only in the western half of the Danube Plain it will be almost quiet and foggy. Minimum temperatures will be from 0° in the northwestern regions to 12° in the southeastern ones, in Sofia - around 5°.

During the day, the wind will increase again. A warning for dangerously strong southerly winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h has been issued in the eastern half of the country and north of the mountains.

Cloudiness will remain significant. In places, mainly in the Danube Plain, there will be rain showers, but visibility will improve. Maximum temperatures will be in the range of 2°C to 19°C, in Sofia - around 15°C.

Cloudy weather will prevail in the mountains. In places there will be snowfall, below 1800 meters - rain. A strong and stormy southwest wind will blow.

On Wednesday temperatures will remain almost unchanged - close to 0°C in the northwestern regions, where conditions for ice will persist, and unusually high in the eastern half of the country, where a temporarily strong southerly wind will continue to blow. It will be cloudy and foggy, with precipitation in places, mainly from rain.

On Thursday there will be precipitation in almost the entire country, significant in places, and in Southeast Bulgaria - with thunderstorms. With a strong wind from the northwest, colder air will invade and by the evening in many areas the rain will turn into snow. After a temporary stop on Friday, precipitation is expected again on Saturday.

Source: bntnews.bg