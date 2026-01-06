Rosen Zhelyazkov to participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris

Resigned Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the Elysee Palace in Paris today. This was announced by the government's press service.

The event is organized at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron together with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Representatives of 35 countries, European institutions and NATO, as well as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, will participate in it. The aim is to take stock of discussions on a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, finalize the Coalition's contribution to the security assurance framework, and agree on the next steps in support for Ukraine, the statement said.

At the end of December, French President Macron announced that progress was being made on security assurances, which will be essential for building a just and lasting peace.