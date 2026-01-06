The Euro Coordination Center presented first data: Nearly 37% of the leva in circulation have already been withdrawn from the BNB

We have been officially in the eurozone for six days now. The focus is on price control and the unjustified increase in the price of goods and services. Today, the Euro Mechanism Coordination Center presented information on price and market dynamics at a briefing, Nova TV reports. Representatives of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, the National Revenue Agency, the Consumer Protection Commission and ministries took part in the briefing. Checks for unjustified price increases continue. The regional governors must have established regional coordination centers.

"The main task of the center is to support the activities of the mechanism by informing the media and the public about the results of the control of state bodies. The CPC has carried out nearly 4,000 inspections, 275 administrative-criminal cases have been opened, 80 penal decrees have been issued, 100 agreements have been concluded. 7% of the inspected sites have committed violations. The sanctions imposed are minimal, as they are for first violations. Nearly 37% of the leva in circulation have already been withdrawn from the BNB," announced the chairman of the center, Vladimir Ivanov.

According to him, at the beginning of the campaign, the NRA conducted over 800 inspections. "70 administrative-criminal cases have been opened, on which 27 penal decrees for 135,000 leva have been issued. From January 1 to 5, about 400 reports were filed and are being worked on. Over 300 inspections per day will be carried out this week. They are planned for the retail trade in food products, cosmetic services, paid parking, translations, fitness centers, language courses, etc. From January 8, inspections will also start in winter resorts. On January 5. 4,534 transactions were exchanged without a request, worth a total of about 3.5 million leva," Ivanov also said.

He announced that the main part of the available batch of leva will be withdrawn by the end of January. "All leva banknotes and coins can be exchanged at the official rate in commercial banks until 30.06.2026, and in the BNB - indefinitely. In areas without banks, the exchange will be carried out by post offices, up to 1,000 leva per day per person, and up to 10,000 leva - after a prior request. Pensions will be paid according to the usual schedule both by bank transfer and through post offices. Vouchers in leva will be converted into euros at the official rate. Public order is ensured with a police presence and mobile teams for immediate response. Taxi meters with problems when converting from leva to euro will be corrected free of charge in service stations," the chairman of the Coordination Center also noted.

According to Ivanov, currency exchange is going smoothly, with thousands of transactions for millions of leva being carried out on January 5, 2025 without serious problems, apart from a temporary shortage of 10 and 20 euro banknotes. Citizens are urged to use official channels - banks and post offices - and to avoid street exchange offices or illegal practices. In the event of violations by banks or misleading consumers, signals can be submitted to the Bulgarian National Bank, the Consumer Protection Commission and the Ministry of Interior, with contacts published on the website evroto.bg. Restrictions by banks outside the euro law (for example, refusal to exchange for persons who are not customers) are not permissible and will be checked. The Coordination Center will continue to regularly inform the media and citizens about the progress of the control process.

The head of the National Revenue Agency announced that there are no mass violations, and the sanctions are not an end in themselves. According to him, fines are a tool for punishing conscientious traders and for preserving the correct ones.