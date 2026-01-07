Pensioners get used to the new euro banknotes

The payment of the first pensions in euros began today, January 7, in post offices and banks across the country. A week after Bulgaria's historic transition to the single European currency, over two million pensioners are receiving their income in the new banknotes. The event was accompanied by extraordinary security measures and police patrols in small settlements, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The oldest resident of the village of Trilistnik, 92-year-old Spas Genchev, was among the first to receive his pension in the new currency. "This is 50 euros here, 600 euros are mine, I didn't intend to spend them on anything, for home", the elderly man shared.

Other residents of the village admitted that it was the first time they were touching euro banknotes and were trying to get used to the new values. Hatina Chilova commented on the transition with optimism: "We will manage somehow. Before, how we managed with big money, then in leva". For Hatina Chilova, the day will be remembered with the purchase of chocolate for one euro and 48 euro cents, paid with her first coins.

The head of the "Security Police" sector at the Kyustendil Police Department, Chief Inspector Vladimir Yordanov, issued a serious warning to citizens not to trust strangers. According to the police, scammers are already going door-to-door in the countryside, offering to exchange levs for euros at a better rate to save people from waiting in lines.

"People should not trust people who pretend to be employees of banking institutions. Exchange should only be carried out at authorized places - in post offices and banks", said Vladimir Yordanov. The mayor of Trilistnik also called on his fellow villagers to be vigilant and not allow strangers into their homes, bTV reported.

For many pensioners, health expenses remain a priority. "First we will take out medicine, and then there will be something left for everything else", said Tota Nonova after receiving her pension.