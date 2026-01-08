Snow is coming, drive with winter-equipped cars

Drivers should drive with winter-equipped cars in the coming days due to upcoming snowfalls, warns the "Road Infrastructure" Agency.

According to the forecast of meteorologists in Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, the rain will turn into snow, which increases the conditions for icing and slipperiness, especially early in the morning, when temperatures are lower. It is expected that there will be conditions for snow drifts on the mountain passes and in Ludogorie, and in the northwestern regions - for ice.

The regional road departments are monitoring the synoptic forecasts and are ready to take the necessary actions to treat the pavements in the high-mountainous regions and passes. The goal is to start preventive and then snow removal activities as quickly as possible to ensure road traffic. The priority is the motorways, the busiest routes on the first-class and second-class road network and the passes providing connections between Northern and Southern Bulgaria.

The Road Agency points out that drivers need to drive with increased caution and appropriate speed, while maintaining distance. They also advise against making sudden maneuvers and not overtaking specialized machines that process the pavements. The blocking of traffic by vehicles that are not prepared for winter conditions makes it difficult for all other drivers to travel and for snow removal equipment to work.

Today, with the passage of a cold atmospheric front, the synoptic situation will become more complicated, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced.

It will be cloudy, precipitation will continue, with significant amounts in places and thunderstorms in isolated places along the front. With the decrease in temperatures in a large part of the country, the rain will turn into snow and a snow cover will form mainly in Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions.