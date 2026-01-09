Sofia Municipality called on the Supreme Administrative Court to decide more quickly on garbage collection in Serdika, Nadezhda and Ilinden

The Sofia Municipality sent a letter demanding an urgent ruling on the preliminary execution of the cleanliness contract with the selected contractor for Zone 4 - the districts of "Serdika", "Nadezhda" and "Ilinden".

In the fall of 2025, within the framework of the Mega Procurement for Cleanliness in Sofia, a contractor was selected for this zone - the Turkish company "Norm Sanai", but the decision was appealed by competing participants. In order to ensure continuity of service, the Sofia Municipality requested permission from the Competition Protection Commission for preliminary execution of the contract. Despite acknowledging the public importance of waste collection, the Competition Protection Commission refused, citing the “need for citizens to be convinced of the impartiality of the Commission“.

The Municipality then appealed the decision to the Supreme Administrative Court, again requesting permission for preliminary execution so that the selected contractor could begin work immediately. The current application of January 6 aims for the court to rule as a matter of urgency and to ensure permanent, sustainable and safe waste collection for the residents of Zone 4.

This is a key measure to ensure a permanent solution in the interest of over 150,000 residents, as it guarantees long-term implementation of cleaning services in these areas, the Municipality of Sofia points out.

"We insist that the Supreme Court of Justice rule on the preliminary implementation of the contract for Zone 4, so that we can ensure normal waste collection as quickly as possible. Every day of delay takes us further away from a permanent solution to the problem of cleanliness, and that is why we are acting responsibly and proactively", commented the Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nadezhda Bobcheva.

The Sofia Municipality recalls that until the court's ruling, services in Zone 4 are provided temporarily by additional assignment to companies serving the border areas – Zone 5 and Zone 7, with unit prices in line with the already signed annexes (209 BGN/ton and 175 BGN/ton). Winter maintenance is also fully ensured through additional contracts. Providing these services is part of the Municipality's commitment to guarantee uninterrupted waste collection in 6 of the 7 zones, whose contracts expired in recent months.

The Sofia Municipality remains consistent in its position: the life, health and safety of citizens are a top priority, and institutions are obliged to act responsibly and promptly when the public interest is at risk, the press release states.